Demi Lovato Reveals Why Her Friendship With Miley Cyrus Ended

She really doesn't care!

Despite their similar Mickey Mouse roots, Demi Lovato has no interest in staying friends with Miley Cyrus.

On Monday morning, a fan called in to “The TJ Show” on Boston's 103.3 AMP Radio to ask Demi about the current status of her friendship with the "Wrecking Ball" singer.

Demi, 22, was audibly hesitant to answer, mumbling, "Um…yeah…that. Um… we're, we're like... We're acquaintances." Yikes?!



The fan pressed the issue, causing Lovato to further explain the situation -- though she still didn't share any specific details about what happened.

"It's life, and people change," she shared. "I don't have anything in common with her anymore. I wish her the best."

The "Really Don't Care" singer had a completely different reaction when asked about Miley during an interview with Fox31's Everyday last October.



"Miley has been one of my best friends growing up and so I'm happy for her," Demi said when asked about the former Hannah Montana star’s career.

"She's doing what she wants to do and this is her time to break out and figure out, you know, what she wants to do in her career and her image and everything... I'm happy seeing her happy because I love her so much. And, you know, she doesn't care what people think, nor should she."

Miley's not the only former Disney starlet that Demi is no longer friends with. In August, the songstress explained why she and Selena Gomez unfollowed each other on social media during an interview on Watch What Happens Live.

