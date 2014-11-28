Kylie and Kendall Jenner (Plus Nicki Minaj, Usher and More) Pose For New Beats By Dre Ad

Kim Kardashian's younger half-sisters, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, are following in her selfie footsteps in one of the holiday shopping season's most celebrity-packed advertisements.



PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian's Sexiest Selfies

In the newest Beats By Dre ad, the Jenner sisters are joined by some of music’s biggest names,including Nicki Minaj, Big Sean and Usher plus Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson, YouTube star Bethany Mota and New York Giant's NFL wide receiver Victor Cruz.

As "Something New" by EDM duo Axwell Λ Ingrosso plays, they all take pictures of themselves wearing the "Solo"Beats headphones.

And because no big ad campaign is complete without its own attempt a viral hashtag, Beats invites you to take a #SoloSelfie too.



PHOTOS: One Direction and More MUST-SEE Selfies

Rapper Dr. Dre launched the headphone business back in 2008. On May 28 of this year, Forbes reported that Beats Electronic was acquired by Apple for $3 billion, making him the highest paid hip hop artist.

Who rocks the Beats the best?

Check out the video below to see who makes the richest hip hop artist list with Dr. Dre.

Related Gallery

Follow Rosalyn on Twitter: @RosalynOsh