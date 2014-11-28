Burt Reynolds Auctions His Golden Globe

If you ever wanted a Golden Globe, here's your chance. Actor Burt Reynolds, 78, is auctioning off over 600 of his personal items.

The auction will take place at The Palms in Las Vegas on Dec. 11 and 12 and will include not only his awards but his personal wardrobe and Western themed decorative arts such as an embroidered Western shirt from his role in Smokey and the Bandit II.

In addition to his own possessions, he will auction off items given to him, including a red and white "BR" Ranch monogrammed surrey carriage gifted to him by Dolly Parton (his costar in 1982's The Best Little Whorehouse In Texas) and signed boxing gloves from Muhammad Ali.



PHOTOS: The Hottest Celebs In Sin City

While the price of his Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in 1997's Boogie Nights is unknown, a press statement from Julien's Auctions predicts his People's Choice Awards will sell for an estimated $400-$600.



NEWS: Burt Reynolds' Hospital Scare



Sky News reports that the actor is struggling financially, but in the auction catalog, Reynolds says, "I've collected so many things that I truly adore but at this stage in my life I find it very difficult to manage them all."

He adds, "The fact of the matter is that it truly is the time to downsize and for these items that I have loved over the years find new homes where they can be cared for and appreciated."

Reynolds started his career in 1960s TV westerns and made a name for himself in the '70s appearing in dozens of movies, including Deliverance and the original The Longest Yard. Ahead of his times, he became a Cosmopolitan magazine sex symbol in 1972 with an almost completely nude centerfold.

How much would you pay for his Golden Globe? Let us know using #ETnow.



Follow Rosalyn on Twitter: @RosalynOsh



Find out which video game Burt Reynolds voiced in the video below.

Related Gallery