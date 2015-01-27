Shannen Doherty Says Her 'Heart Breaks' for Tori Spelling

Like most viewers of True Tori, Shannen Doherty finds her former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Tori Spelling's reality show "uncomfortable" to watch.

The 43-year-old actress admitted while on The Meredith Vieira Show that she watches the Lifetime reality series about her co-star's tumultuous marriage to Dean McDermott and finds herself feeling sympathy for Spelling.



"The show I get uncomfortable at times watching it because I know her," she admitted. "I kind of want to go, 'No, no, no, no.' But, who are we to judge anybody's life and what they're going through sand how they handle it? We all stumble and we all make mistakes and we all have our own process."

Adding of seeing Spelling's story unfold on camera, "I think there is something very, for me, my heart breaks a little bit for her."



Doherty even goes so far as to defend Spelling's decision to air out her marital issues on television. "Putting it out there must be cathartic for her," she said. "It's her way of dealing with it, maybe that's her form of therapy."

Despite all the discomfort, Doherty still has hope for her co-star, "I only wish Tori well and a happy life and happy marriage. She's got beautiful children."

