Lindsay Lohan Teases Super Bowl Car Insurance Ad: 'Time to Crash the Big Game'

Celebrities poking fun at themselves is the recurring theme for this year's Super Bowl commercials.



A day after Kim Kardashian's selfie-filled T-Mobile ad hit the internet, Lindsay Lohan took to Facebook on Tuesday to tease her upcoming Super Bowl spot for Esurance.



The 28-year-old Mean Girls star posted, "Time to crash the big game."

Accompanying the post was a six-second teaser ad featuring Lohan in a car asking, "Anybody need a ride to the big game?"

Lohan is a controversial choice to be the face of a car insurance company, given that the actress has had two DUI arrests and a number of high-profile traffic collisions.

However Lohan has been working hard to rehabilitate her career and public image. She completed a full run of the stage playSpeed-the-Plow on London's West End without controversy and has spoken candidly about her desire to stay healthy and "grow up."



ET reported on Esurance choosing Lohan as their new spokesperson on Jan. 19. While the company didn’t confirm her involvement at the time, a representative did tell ETonline, “Esurance is innovative in everything we do, including with whom we work.” Only time with tell if their innovation with Lohan pays off.

While Lohan's commercial for car insurance is likely going to raise eyebrows, a racy commercial for Carl's Jr. has been raising pulses. Check out the video below for a behind-the-scenes look at the ad that some are calling the sexiest Super Bowl spot ever.

