Pink Gets Naked for PETA

Pink would "rather go naked than wear fur."

The "Just Give Me a Reason" singer just teamed up with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) for their popular "I'd Rather Go Naked Than Wear Fur" campaign, happily posing nude and showing off her tattoos.

Check out the bold photo, snapped by photographer Ruven Afanador.

PETA

"Animals are the purest spirits in the world," the 35-year-old singer says in a statement. "They don't fake their feelings, and they are the most loyal creatures on Earth."

But she also admits that she hasn't always been so conscientious.

"I would like to say I've always been fur-free so I could be proud of myself. Unfortunately, I went through a selfish phase and wore fur on a couple of occasions," she discloses. "But I wised up and now boycott fur completely. I wish everyone was forced to learn the horrors that these animals go through for fashion trends. I hope fur wearers get bitten in the ass by the same kind of animal they wear on their back."

Pink has worked with PETA on numerous occasions, most recently lending her voice alongside Ricky Gervais for the video "Stolen for Fashion." Other famous faces that have gone naked for PETA include Eva Mendes, Olivia Munn and Khloe Kardashian.

Watch the video below to check out Pink gushing about her three-year-old daughter Willow -- who she revealed already has quite the potty mouth -- during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last October.