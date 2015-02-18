Lawyers: Nick Gordon Has Been 'Trying' to See Bobbi Kristina Brown

As Bobbi Kristina Brown remains on a ventilator in a medically-induced coma, her partner Nick Gordon has been trying to see her, his lawyers tell ET.

"Nick has been trying, privately, to do everything he can to see Bobbi Kristina cooperatively," Gordon's attorneys Randall M. Kessler and Joe S. Habachy tell ET on behalf of their client. "He has respected the family's wishes and for that reason alone has not returned to the hospital and risked a public confrontation. But he desperately wants to be with the one he loves and continues to hope that his request will be granted."

Bobbi Kristina's aunt Pat Houston has a protective order keeping Gordon away from her immediate family.

Gordon, 25, and the 21-year-old Bobbi Kristina -- who never legally married, contrary to early reports -- were reportedly having trouble in their relationship leading up to her hospitalization. Gordon and a friend Maxwell Lomas reportedly found Bobbi Kristina unresponsive in her bathtub on Jan. 31.

Gordon was taken in by Bobbi Kristina's late mother, Whitney Houston, when he was 12 years old after his biological mom declared that she could no longer care for him. Although Whitney never legally adopted Gordon, she raised him like a son and he grew up alongside Bobbi Kristina like siblings.

After Whitney's untimely passing in 2012, Gordon and Bobbi Kristina turned to each other for comfort and soon began dating.

On Feb. 15, Gordon revealed a fresh tattoo on his left arm in Bobbi Kristina's honor.



It's been almost three weeks since Bobbi Kristina was rushed to the hospital, but despite reports, a source tells ET that the family has no plans as of now to take her off life support.

Legally, the final decision is up to Bobbi Kristina's father Bobby Brown and a source told ET that he was the most upbeat that they've heard him sound in a while -- and gave no indication that he's even thinking of removing his daughter from life support.

