Jordana Brewster on Paul Walker: He Didn't Want the Drama

On the heels of the April 3 release of Furious 7, Jordana Brewster remembers what her beloved co-star Paul Walker taught her before his tragic passing.

"Recently someone asked me something about Paul on the red carpet, and I so badly wanted to say that I can’t express what he meant to me or what the impact of him being gone has had on my life in one quote, because I loved Paul so much," Brewster tells Boston Common magazine of her former Fast & Furious on-screen love interest. "What Paul had was the gift of being really present to everyone around him. It's something I've worked really hard on. I think all of us try so hard and it’s difficult to have innately."



On Nov. 30, 2013, Paul Walker and his friend Roger Rodas were involved in a major car accident in Santa Clarita, Calif. that took both their lives. Walker was 40.

"[Paul] didn't want the drama," Brewster continues. "He didn't get wrapped up in the stuff that so many people in the industry do."



The 34-year-old actress adds, "I was just blessed to know him at all."

