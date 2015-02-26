Kanye West Breaks Down in Tears When Discussing the Loss of His Friend

Kanye West teared up during a candid interview with BBC Radio 1's Zane Lowe on Thursday.

The 37-year-old rapper got super emotional when talking about Central Saint Martins College of Arts and Design's late fashion design professor Louise Wilson.

"The last time I saw her we had dinner at Hakkasan, my favorite restaurant in London," West recalled. "I think she knew she was going to pass, and she just wanted to give me some words of advice to move forward. She was asking me about my daughter. She was asking me about my wife."

Wilson passed away in her sleep last May at the age of 52, but before departing, she left West with this wisdom.

"She said: 'So many students, they don't give it their all,'" he told Lowe. "'As soon as they do something good at 2 years old, 3 years old, their parents clap.' That's what she said. She just looked at me and said, 'Kanye, don't clap.'"

West, who called Wilson "the greatest fashion instructor of all time," shared that she even thanked him for coming to her shows, saying that it meant a lot to her. It was at this point in his story (around 26 minutes in the video below) that West broke down, shielding his face with his hands. West later noted that he had never struggled to hold his composure like that in an interview before.

Wilson has been credited with educating designers such as Alexander McQueen, Christopher Kane and Phoebe Philo.

Arguably the most influential sneaker designer right now, West explained why fashion is such an integral part of his brand, saying, "I believe the world can only be saved through design."

Fans were looking forward to West's Adidas collaboration, which was thought to be the anti-Nike Air Yeezy in terms of accessibility. Unfortunately, West revealed that the upcoming shoe might still be out of most tax payers' price range.

"I want to apologize to everyone right now because I believe Season 1 might still be in that upper price point," he said. "And there's still the word exclusivity being thrown around. Exclusivity is the new N-word. Nothing should be exclusive. Everyone should have the opportunity to drink from the same fountain."

