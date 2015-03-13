Sarah Hyland and Boyfriend Dominic Sherwood Get Matching Tattoos

Getting serious?

Although they've only been linked together since February, 24-year-old Modern Family star Sarah Hyland and her boyfriend, Vampire Academy actor Dominic Sherwood, already have matching tattoos.

Hyland took to her Instagram to show off her new ink this past Sunday -- an arrow on her back -- with the caption, "What did I do this weekend? Got some ink with my best friends. 3♐️s."

Though only her female friend is pictured in the collage, Sherwood, 25, took to his own Twitter account on Saturday to show off his similar arrow tattoo.

"Evidence of last night’s escapades!!" he wrote about the sizable new ink on his left arm.

Given the timing of both their posts, it's safe to assume the two got their tattoos together.

Hyland started dating Sherwood -- her Vampire Academy co-star -- after a messy breakup with her ex-boyfriend, actor Matthew Prokop, last August. Hyland and Sherwood are obviously going strong, showing some serious PDA at the Los Angeles Lakers versus Dallas Mavericks game on Monday, March 9.

Getty Images

In September, Hyland was granted a restraining order against Prokop, whom she dated for five years. Court papers allege that Prokop not only choked her, but also threatened to burn her house down. After their breakup, the papers claim that Prokop "bombarded" Hyland with "vile, threatening and emotionally disturbing texts and voice mails."

