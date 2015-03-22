Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr Got Married in Mexico

It's official: Jason Aldean is off the market!

The country singer and his 26-year-old fiancee Brittany Kerr confirmed to Us Weekly that they got hitched in Mexico on Saturday.

"This is the best day ever — I've got my girl here, my friends, my family — it's the best day ever!" Aldean said in a statement. He RT'd the Us Weekly announcement from his official Twitter account.

The two got engaged in September 2014 after 2 years of dating. Kerr is a former American Idol contestant. Aldean, 38, is a country star with five platinum albums and a slew of hit songs on the Hot Country charts.



PICS: Red Carpet Styles from the 2014 CMT Awards

Their relationship had a bit of a rocky start: They were photographed getting close and personal at a bar in Hollywood in 2012 -- while Aldean was still married to his first wife, high school sweetheart Jessica Ussery. They filed for divorce in April 2013, and Aldean and Kerr announced they were officially dating in March 2014.



NEWS: Jason Aldean Tells Relationship Haters to 'Get Over It'

Several friends and family members were on hand to watch the couple exchange vows, including Duck Dynasty's Willie Robertson, with whom Aldean co-owns a hunting business. Aldean's two daughters from his first marriage, Keeley, 12, and Kendyl, 7, were also in attendance.

Watch how Jason Aldean turned Florida Georgia Line's song "Burning it Down" into a huge hit: