Special Delivery! Nick Jonas Brings Booze to LA Partygoers

Nick Jonas is making us "Jealous!"

The singer is an investor in Saucey, an alcohol delivery app that operates in Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, and the South Bay. And he's no silent partner: On Friday night, he drove around LA helping make deliveries and taking photos with shocked fans.

It's a busy weekend for the Jonas brother: He's hosting the Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday night, also in LA.



Saucy delivers wine, beer, cocktails, hard liquor, snacks, and can even provide bartenders on demand. The average delivery time is about 20 minutes, and they're expanding into new markets soon -- though no word on whether you can guarantee a pop star will be riding shotgun in the delivery vehicle, like Jonas was.

Fans were obviously pretty surprised by his appearance. He even brought along his guitar and played some tunes!

"Nick Jonas just casually playing "Jealous" for me. After we shared a bottle of wine. IS THIS LIFE????? Thank you Saucey, Nick, and the universe," wrote one Instagrammer.

"@nickjonas brought us alcohol and we took a shot together tonight. I owe everything to @mikeylange for taking this photo," one partygoer captioned their pic.

Evidently he was on hard liquor duty:

"That time @nickjonas poured everyone shots in my living room," said one lucky Saucey customer.

Another person just posted this Snapchat that says, "Nick Jonas poured me a shot."

They weren't the only ones at a loss for words: One Instagrammer captioned a group shot with "@nickjonas delivered us alcohol tonight. Okay. Thank you. Goodnight."



Wonder if they'll give Zayn a job?

