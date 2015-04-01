Zayn Malik & Perrie Edwards Get Romantic in PDA Pic After His One Direction Exit



Zayn Malik has some time on his hands now that he's quit One Direction, and he's celebrating his newfound freedom by hanging out on the beach with his fiancée Perrie Edwards.



VIDEO: Zayn Malik Breaks Silence: I Feel Like I Let One Direction Fans Down



The loving couple got romantic in this cute pic Edwards posted to Instagram on Wednesday, featuring the former 1D singer kissing his future wife.

The 22-year-old Malik and his love, a singer in the U.K. girl group Little Mix, are spending time together at a stunning seaside locale, which looks breathtaking in a solo shot Edwards posted to Instagram earlier in the day.

☀️ A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on Apr 1, 2015 at 5:32pm PDT



Malik and Edwards got engaged back in August 2013 after dating for over a year. Malik proposed with a striking three-stone diamond ring, which Edwards first publicly displayed when she walked the red carpet with Malik at the London premiere of One Direction's documentary This Is Us.



While Malik and Edwards were finding the time to spark up some romance, his old bandmates were busy playing live as part of their On the Road Again tour, which has continued in spite Malik's absence.



VIDEO: Nick Jonas on Zayn Malik Leaving One Direction: 'It's a Tough World'



Recently a demo featuring Malik, who officially quit the successful boy band last week, originally believed to be the first song from his solo career, was released. But, it turned out to be an old, unreleased 1D demo.



Check out the video below for more on Malik's departure from One Direction, which has left some fans devastated.

Related Gallery