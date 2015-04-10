Jay Z Shares Wedding Video for 7th Anniversary with Beyonce

Seven years later, the world finally gets to witness the moment Beyonce and Jay Z said "I do."

A few days after their seventh wedding anniversary on April 4, the 45-year-old rapper posted some footage from his 2008 nuptials with the Queen B, 33. No caption was needed to get the power couple's fans riled up!



The Instagram video shows Jay Z donning a dapper black tuxedo alongside his bride who's wearing an elegant white gown. We see him put a ring on it and then the couple dashes down the aisle as husband and wife.

This is why Instagram exists!



It's not the first time fans of Mr. and Mrs. Carter could have seen these scenes. The footage was also shown on the big screen during the Miami leg of their On the Run tour this past June.

In celebration of the their seventh anniversary, the happy couple -- who renewed their vows this past year amid breakup rumors -- jetted off to Hawaii with their daughter Blue Ivy in tow.