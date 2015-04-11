Jaden Smith Steps Out in a Dress

Jaden Smith is making another bold fashion choice!

The 16-year-old actor stepped out in a skirt earlier this week while hanging with friends in Calabasas, Calif. He also recently posted pics to Instagram where he's rocking a black and white striped dress from TopShop.



Up until this point, you probably remembered Jaden best from his superhero-inspired look at Kim and Kanye's wedding. It seems he's moved on to something more casual -- but don't call them "girl clothes."

"Went To TopShop To Buy Some Girl Clothes, I Mean 'Clothes'," he captioned his Instagram selfie.

Evidently, he's experiencing both the upsides and downsides of skirt-wearing.

"That Moment When Your Wearing A Dress With No Pants And You Swerve Way To Hard," he tweeted Thursday.

On Friday, he posted another couple of shots to Instagram in his TopShop digs.

In case you're wondering why some of his images are so small, or why he posts the photos over and over again, or why All Of His Tweets Are Written Like This, you aren't alone. It's just one of the many mysteries of Jaden.

A post shared by Jaden Smith (@c.syresmith) on Apr 10, 2015 at 9:24pm PDT



We salute Jaden and his weirdness -- and his fashion sense. Tell those gender norms to shove it!

He's not the only Smith kid making the most of Instagram: