Neil Patrick Harris' Kids Are Major Foodies, Dine on Octopus and Duck Liver

While many parents can't even get their kids to finish their fish sticks, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's children are eating oysters and prosciutto.

Burtka shared with The New Potato that the couple's four-year-old twins, Harper and Gideon, don't shy away from trying new foods. "My kids are crazy eaters," the 39-year-old dad brags. "They have incredible palates."



And eat they do! Burtka says his son loves "clams, sushi, octopus, grilled pork, steak, parmigiana cheese, ginger, mint, cinnamon and coconut."

"Gideon eats everything you put in front of him," he says. "His passion for cooking and eating good food is in his soul."

As for Gideon's sister Harper, she goes for more "briny flavors," including "oysters, sardines, prosciutto, capers, duck liver, miso and anything chocolate."



It's no wonder that everyone eats so well. "I make ceviche a lot, grilled fish, too. We eat clams and mussels at least once a week, I make a lot of sous vide proteins like pork chops, chicken, and fish to take out of the freezer in the morning to sear," Burtka says of the household's weekly meals. "I always have poached shrimp and blanched vegetables on hand. We also make tacos and quesadillas as a go to."

Burtka adds that his 41-year-old husband acts as more of a "bartender" than a chef in the kitchen. "He's great at plating [and] finishing touches," he quips. "And he ices cupcakes like a pro."

We wouldn't mind being invited to this family's house for dinner!

