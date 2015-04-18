Erin Andrews' NHL Player Boyfriend Arrested in Las Vegas

What happens in Vegas doesn't always stay there -- especially if it's a police record!

Jarret Stoll, a center forward for the LA Kings, was arrested on Friday on suspicion of cocaine and ecstasy possession at a resort in Las Vegas.

Stoll, 32, has been dating Dancing With the Stars co-host and sports reporter Erin Andrews, 36, for the last two years.



The Kings released a statement on Twitter Friday regarding Stoll's arrest:

"We are aware of police reports out of Clark County, Nevada regarding Jarret Stoll. Our organization is concerned and has begun conducting a thorough internal investigation. While we continue to actively gather facts, we are withholding further comment at this time," the statement read.

Stoll has been on the Kings since 2008. On July 1, his contract will be up and he will be an unrestricted free agent.

It wasn't Stoll's first time in Vegas -- the Kings partied there last year to celebrate their Stanley Cup win.

Look who decided to join us for a few drinks! The Stanley Cup and the #LAKingspic.twitter.com/P7h41hufac — Wet Republic (@WetRepublic) June 20, 2014



Two nights ago, Andrews posted about a "date night" in Manhattan Beach, California.



CBS reported Stoll had posted $5,000 bail and was released from custody.

