Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Are Still Together After Split Rumors

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard held hands in Brisbane, Australia on Monday, putting on a united front in the face of rumors that the two were already headed towards a split after tying the knot in February. People also reported on Monday that the two were leading "separate lives," but has since deleted the post.

Johnny, 51, and Amber, 28, however, proved that they're still very much together, showing some PDA in Australia where Johnny's filming Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. This is the first time the two have been photographed together since their wedding.

"They've always been together," a source explains to E! News. "They travel for work then come home. They live together and are very much in love, despite what's being said about breakup rumors."

"They are very much in love with each other, but because of their strong personalities and opinions, they do argue a lot," an insider adds.

Regardless of any supposed marital drama, the two looked every bit the movie stars that they are on Monday, Amber managing to stun in just a pair of high-waist jeans and a simple white t-shirt. Meanwhile, Johnny sported his usual rocker look, sporting disheveled hair, a leather jacket and multiple necklaces.

Check out the video below to hear Johnny admit he'd like to have "100" more kids with Amber, in addition to his two children with his ex Vanessa Paradis, Lily-Rose, 15, and Jack, 13.

