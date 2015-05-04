Prince William & Kate Middleton Reveal Daughter's Name: Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana
The name game is over!
Kate Middleton and Prince William have finally revealed the name of their newborn daughter! The princess' name is Charlotte Elizabeth Diana.
PHOTOS: See Princess Charlotte's First Pics!
The official announcement came straight from Kensington Palace on Monday, reading: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their daughter Charlotte Elizabeth Diana.
The baby will be known as Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge."
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their daughter Charlotte Elizabeth Diana.— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 4, 2015
NEWS: Prince William and Princess Kate Welcome Baby Girl
The princess' name comes with a lot of meaning. Charlotte is the middle name of Kate's sister, Pippa, and some consider it a nod to William's father, Prince Charles. The princess' two middle names, Elizabeth and Diana, pay tribute to the Queen and William's late mother respectively.
Charlotte was born on May 2 at 8:34 a.m. and weighted in at 8 lbs., 3 oz. This past Wednesday, the royal couple spent their fourth anniversary preparing for her arrival. Not a bad anniversary present!
NEWS: Kate Middleton's Royal Baby Debut Style, Then & Now!
Less than 10 hours after the Charlotte's birth, the duchess emerged from St. Mary's Hospital looking more flawless than ever with her perfect blowout and a gorgeous Jenny Packham shift dress to show the world the new princess.
And Kate wasn't the only one bringing it for the birth of the second royal baby. 21-month-old Prince George was just adorable waving to the crowds in his father's arms as he went in to meet his baby sister for the first time.
NEWS: Prince William Fetches Prince George to See New Baby Sister
The new princess will be fourth in the line of Succession, behind her grandfather Prince Charles, father Prince William and big brother George, who turns two on July 22. Princess Charlotte is the first royal to be effected by new laws stating that her place in line for the throne cannot be overtaken by any younger brothers. That doesn’t help Prince Harry, however -- he’s been bumped down to fifth in line.
How’s that for girl power?