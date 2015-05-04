Prince William & Kate Middleton Reveal Daughter's Name: Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana

The name game is over!

Kate Middleton and Prince William have finally revealed the name of their newborn daughter! The princess' name is Charlotte Elizabeth Diana.

The official announcement came straight from Kensington Palace on Monday, reading: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their daughter Charlotte Elizabeth Diana.

The baby will be known as Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge."