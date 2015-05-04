Kylie and Kendall Jenner File to Trademark Their First Names

Sorry Kendalls and Kylies of the world! You may soon be in violation!

The Jenner sisters are apparently branding so hard right now, filing last month for several trademarks on their respective names, ETonline has learned.

Seventeen-year-old Kylie filed to trademark "Kylie Jenner" for a line of products like tote bags, but also interestingly, she filed to trademark just "Kylie" for "entertainment in the nature of providing information by means of a global computer network in the fields of entertainment, fashion and pop culture; entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a celebrity, actress and model."

Basically, if you are Kylie Minogue, or a young Kylie with big dreams, you should probably follow along for if this goes through.

Nineteen-year-old Kendall Jenner is trying to trademark her name for use on hair accessories, clothing, beauty products, and more.

The pair are also trying to trademark "Kendall & Kylie" as well as "Kendall and Kylie." JUST WHEN YOU THOUGHT YOU HAD THEM BEAT.

This is a big move for the influential sisters, that should help teens and young adults dream of a day when they too, can call themselves an LLC.

