Anna Kendrick Reveals What She Hates About Turning 30

Anna Kendrick is entering a new decade soon, and she’s not exactly excited about it.

The Pitch Perfect 2 actress is turning 30 on Aug. 9, but she shared on Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she already feels that age.

"When I turned 29, I felt like that's 30," she said. "I've been saying I'm 30 for like a year now."

So what does being 30 mean to her?

"I've been trying to be more healthy. And ugh, it's the worst. It's awful," she told DeGeneres.



In fact, she's been working out and eating vegetables. "But I was hoping I would just do it as an experiment," she said. "And I would feel exactly the same, and I could just go back to eating Taco Bell whenever I wanted."

But it sounds like she’s not eating whatever she wants anymore as she gets "the appeal" of healthier living and has even been doing what she dubs "new and sexy" workouts -- "fusion-y" mixes of yoga and pilates.



It is not all fancy exercise for the actress, though, as a good walk will do it for her too.

