Jordin Sparks Is Dating Rapper Sage the Gemini and Gives Him the Cutest Nickname Ever

Sorry, Jason Derulo!

There's a new man in Jordin Sparks’ life and he's even got an adorable nickname to make things that much more official.

PHOTOS: They Dated?! Surprising Celebrity Hookups



The 25-year-old singer confirmed her new relationship to 22-year-old rapper Sage the Gemini to People, and opened up about why she calls him her "Baemaxx."

WATCH: Jordin Sparks Still Thinks Jason Derulo is a ‘Great Guy’ Despite Nasty Split



Apparently, the new couple recently watched Disney's Big Hero 6 (solid new couple film) and the nickname originated there.

"The big guy was [named] Baymax. We watched that two weeks ago … and I was like, 'I love the name Baymax,'" Jordin said. "[Sage] was like, 'I'm your bae to the max,' and I was like, 'That's your nickname!'

It seems like they are really hitting it off!

"We're having fun. He's a really good guy," admitted Jordin. "The pictures speak for themselves … I don't just kiss people!"

NEWS: Jordin Sparks Takes Shots at Ex-Boyfriend Jason Derulo in New Track



"You know...I'm starting to love Mondays. But everyday is a great day with my #baemaxx," the former American Idol winner posted to Instagram.

Well, that is just delightful.

WATCH: Most Shocking Celeb Breakups of 2014



Watch Jordin Sparks open up about still having love for her ex Jason Derulo below.