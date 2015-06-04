Ellie Goulding Says She Played Matchmaker for Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris

Ellie Goulding knows that "anything can happen" when you try to set up two friends, but it seems to have worked for her friends Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris!

"I did play matchmaker, that's true," the singer told The Sun of setting up the 25-year-old singer and 31-year-old Scottish DJ, adding that she thought the two would be compatible based on their personalities as well as their height.

"Calvin is a really great mate and he's so fantastic, and Taylor is such a cool person who I love," Goulding told the UK publication. "I thought, they're both really awesome and both really tall, they'll be brilliant together."

Goulding recently caught some heat for posting a pic of herself hanging out with rumored T.Swift rival Katy Perry, then quickly deleting the pic.

"I deleted that because I look bad in it," she explained. "I think I was a bit drunk and I thought it wasn't a very good, um, example of myself."

Either way, there’s probably no "Bad Blood" between Ellie and Taylor if she’s the one who set Swift up with her new beau!

