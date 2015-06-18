Paulina Gretzky Shares Incredible Bikini Pic Just 5 Months After Giving Birth

Obviously, Paulina Gretzky had no issue getting her bikini bod back after giving birth to her first child in January!

The 26-year-old daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off her super-slim body, rocking a teeny-tiny black bikini.



"Lounging," she wrote, a green juice in hand, giving us one clue as to how she's achieving her banking bikini bod.

Lounging ☀️ @kouroshbabaeian @juiceranch A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on Jun 17, 2015 at 5:47pm PDT

Keep in mind, this pic was taken just 5 months after she gave birth to her son, Tatum Gretzky Johnson, with her pro golfer fiancé Dustin Johnson.

Speaking of baby Tatum, Paulina's son is beyond adorable judging from the photos she's been sharing with her fans on Instagram. Check him out rocking his first pair of Adidas sneakers last month!

And how cute is her "little bear?!"

My Little Bear 🐻 A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on May 17, 2015 at 9:02am PDT

Wayne told ET Canada last month that he's loving his new role as Tatum's grandpa.

"Not trying to put pressure on him, but we're having this debate: Is he going to be skating first or hitting a golf ball first?" the 54-year-old athlete joked, referring to Dustin's skills on the green. " ... I said, 'I'm going to get him in skates before you get him a golf club.'"

