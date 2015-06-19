Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas' Kids Are All Grown Up in Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Wow, time really flies!

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' two children, Carys, 12, and Dylan, 14, joined the couple on the red carpet in Jerusalem, Israel Thursday for a very big occasion!

Douglas was honored with the $2 million Genesis Prize, often called the "Jewish Nobel Prize," and Catherine and the kids came along in support!

While on the carpet, the Ant-Man actor briefly discussed his previous separation with wife Catherine to AP.

"That's a while ago, at least a couple of years ago," he said. "Catherine is wonderful, kids are here, we're having a fantastic time, life is good."

In April, Douglas revealed that working together was how he and Catherine weathered their tough times as a couple.

"If both of you are willing, you know, to do it. It can't be a one-way street," Douglas said about making their marriage work after the separation. "But I'm crazy about her, and yeah, I think every couple has their difficult times."

Well, Carys and Dylan are sure making us feel super old today!

Hopefully, the whole family will hit the carpet again ahead of Douglas' new Marvel movie, Ant-Man, which premieres on July 17.

