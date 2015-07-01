Michael Sam Calls Off Six-Month Engagement to Vito Cammisano

Michael Sam has broken up with fiance Vito Cammisano.

The 25-year-old athlete called off his six-month engagement, a source confirms to ET. Other reports claim the couple have been "rocky for months."



The two started dating in 2011 when they were students at the University of Missouri, and famously shared a big kiss when Sam was drafted to the St. Louis Rams in 2014.

Since their alleged breakup, Sam appears to have deleted all Instagram pics of his beau from his photo sharing account, while Cammisano still has a shot of himself and Sam as his Twitter profile pic.



Upon receiving the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the 2014 ESPYS, Sam praised Cammisano for helping him come out to the world and his college football teammates. "Vito was really the person who showed me I had to do it," he told OUT magazine at the time. "I wanted us to be comfortable."

