'Kyle XY' Star Matt Dallas Marries Musician Blue Hamilton!

Kyle XY actor Matt Dallas is married to his musician fiance, Blue Hamilton! The 32-year-old actor broke the news on Instagram with the caption, "Introducing Mr. & Mr. Dallas."

In light of the Supreme Court's recent ruling to make gay marriage legal in all 50 states, the couple has been receiving lots of love and support about their marriage on Instagram. Matt posted a thank you photo to supporters, writing, "Thank you everyone for all love. Sending some back at you all. #grateful #marriedvibes #mattandblue."

Blue posted the same picture with the caption, "We love you all this much! Thanks for all the love and good vibes. #mattandblue #lovewagon."

The couple also posted a video shouting out some of their favorite responses, including one message from a man who was with his husband 32 years before they were able to marry.

Love is winning all over the place! Congrats to the happy couple!

