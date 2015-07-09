Bill Cosby Loses Agent But Not Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Bill Cosby no longer has talent representation in Hollywood.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that the 77-year-old comedian was quietly dropped by CAA months ago. "We do not represent him at this time," a CAA official toldDeadline.





Cosby signed with the talent agency in 2012 after being with the William Morris Agency for 48 years.

Just this week, 2005 court documents were unsealed showing that Cosby admitted to obtaining Quaaludes for young women he wanted to have sex with. This follows sexual misconduct allegations made by more than two dozen women that span several decades. Many of the alleged victims contend that Cosby drugged them before raping or assaulting them, though the comedian has maintained his innocence.





As many seem to be distancing themselves from The Cosby Show star, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce ruled on Wednesday night that they will not remove the entertainer's star on the Walk of Fame.



"The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a registered historic landmark. Once a star has been added to the Walk, it is considered a part of the historic fabric of the Hollywood Walk of Fame," Leron Gubler, Hollywood Chamber of Commerce president and chief executive, said in a statement (via CBS). "Because of this, we have never removed a star from the Walk."

Gubler also said that despite other protests regarding Donald Trump's star, he too will keep his place on the Walk.



Further defending the decision, the statement continues: "The late Johnny Grant, who chaired the Hollywood Walk of Fame Selection Committee for many years, made the following statement when asked this question: 'Stars are awarded for professional achievement to the world of entertainment and contributions to the community. A celebrity’s politics, philosophy, irrational behavior, outrageous remarks or anything like that have never been cause to remove a Walk of Fame star.'"

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce's announcement comes after Walt Disney World removed a statue of him from one of their Orlando, Florida theme parks.

