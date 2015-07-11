'Twilight' Star Peter Facinelli Is Heading to 'Supergirl' in Major DC Role!



Supergirl just got vampy.



CBS’ anticipated female-driven superhero drama has scored Twilight and Nurse Jackie star Peter Facinelli for a major DC role, it was announced Saturday as part of Warner Bros. TV and DC Entertainment’s special event in Hall H at Comic-Con. Facinelli, who was last at Comic-Con for Twilight, also came out as a surprise guest at the end of the panel.

DC

Facinelli will be playing iconic DC character Maxwell Lord, the sometimes hero/sometimes villain who, in the comics, is a powerful businessman involved with the Justice League.

But on Supergirl, Maxwell will be a green tech billionaire who enjoys a friendly rivaly with Cat Grant (Calista Flockhart), as well as a shared fascination with Supergirl.

Frankly, we can’t wait to see a Maxwell and Cat showdown on our television screens this fall!

The Supergirl cast dropped by ET’s Comic-Con suite earlier in the day at the Hard Rock Hotel and were excited to meet the fans. Star Melissa Benoist (Glee) looked forward to being a positive role model for young girls.

“It’s a daunting feeling in the best way because obviously it feels like a responsibility but I love that I can do it in this way -- that she’s quirky and kind of weird and flawed and funny in a way that Kara [Zor-El] is discovering herself right now when we meet her in the pilot,” Benoist told ETonline. “I’m glad I can show girls that you can do anything that you want to do.”

Benoist was assured fans that “we’re not going to let you down” with their interpretation of Supergirl.

“We care about this so much and we’ve got the perfect team supporting us, with [executive producers] Ali Adler and Greg Berlanti and Andrew Kreisberg and Sarah Schecter,” she said. “We’re having so much fun too, I think you’re going to see how much fun we’re having.”

Facinelli's fiancee Jaimie Alexander will also be busy with fall TV starring in NBC's freshman drama Blindspot, which also happens to be from Berlanti. Busy couple!



Supergirl premieres Oct. 26 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.