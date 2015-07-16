Demi Lovato 'Would Say Yes' If Wilmer Valderrama Proposed

Wedding bells could be ringing soon for Demi Lovato!

The "Cool For the Summer" singer, 22, opened up about her adorable relationship withWilmer Valderrama, 35, revealing that the pair may just have marriage on their minds!

In an interview with a New Zealand radio station, Lovato was asked whether she and her beau are getting close to an engagement.

"I am very, very in love with him," she said. "I think -- we will probably wait a little bit longer, but -- if he asked me tomorrow I would say yes."



It hasn't always been an easy road for the pair, who first started dating five years ago.

"People were definitely judgmental," Lovato said. "Even my parents were like, 'I don't know, why is someone his age wanting to date someone so young?' It was after a while everyone around us started to see that what we had was real and incredible and very special."

Lovato also opened up about her bridesmaid duties for pal Iggy Azalea's upcoming nuptials.





"She's pretty chill, so I can't imagine that she'll be one of those brides that will be super particular," Lovato said.

Were Valderrama to actually pop the question, it wouldn't be the first marriage proposal for Lovato! In October, a supercute 5-year-old joined the singer on stage and presented her with a ring.

"Oh and by the way guys...... I'M ENGAGED!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" Lovato posted on Instagram, captioning a photo of the big moment.

See how it all went down in the video below!