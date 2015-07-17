Why Did Instagram Block the 'Curvy' Hashtag?!

If you like to hashtag your Instagram photos, #curvy, you may be out of luck for now!

The social media site has blocked searches for the popular hashtag in an effort to clean up their platform from nude photos.

WATCH: Demi Lovato on Being a Role Model and Thigh Gaps



"I can confirm that we did block the hashtag #curvy," a rep for Instagram told ETonline. "Please note that the block has nothing to do with the term 'curvy' itself."

"We block (i.e. make unsearchable) certain hashtags when they are consistently being used to share images and videos that violate our Community Guidelines," the rep added. "In this case, #curvy was being used to share content that violates our guidelines around nudity."

WATCH: Kate Upton Flaunts Her Healthy Curves in a Bathing Suit



Even so, positive body image advocates have been protesting Instagram's move, uploading photos instead using hashtags like #curvee, and #BringCurvyBack.

WATCH: Rebel Wilson Launches Plus-Size Clothing Line



Recently, singer Demi Lovato encouraged fans to embrace their curves, with a super-leggy Instagram of her own! Watch the video below.