Ed Sheeran Helps Friend Pull Off Epic Proposal to Pop Star Girlfriend

Ed Sheeran is a champion for love and romance!

The 24-year-old "Thinking Out Loud" singer helped his buddy, musician Jake Roche, pull off an epic proposal at the Manchester Arena on Sunday, and it was simply amazing.

Roche -- who is part of the British pop band Rixton -- popped the question to his girlfriend, Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson, and Sheeran was on hand to play their favorite song.

Roche, 22, shared the heartwarming moment on Instagram, writing, "A year ago today I met her at Manchester arena, so it was only right, with a little help from my friend, that this happened. Best day of my life."

Sheeran actually drove five hours out of his way, while on a brief break from his own X Tour, just to do his friend a favor, which Roche thanked him for on Twitter.

Little Mix was set to play the Key 103 Summer Live concert, and Sheeran came out as a surprise guest before Roche took the stage and got down on bended knee. Once again, the bar has been raised for others looking to pull off a stunning proposal.

Sheeran is no stranger to wedding proposals being set to his music. At a show in October, five different couples in the audience got engaged in one night! Sheeran also surprised a bride and groom at their wedding in March, and ended up serenading them during the traditional first dance. Check out the amazing moment:

