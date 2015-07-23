Kylie Jenner's Epic Graduation Party Features a Twerking Khloe Kardashian -- Watch the Wild Videos!

On Tuesday, Kylie Jenner revealed that she had recently graduated high school, and now she's got the diploma to prove it!

The 17-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off her diploma and to prove that she can still look stylish in a cap and gown.

Oh, and do you see those balloons that spell out "congratulations" in the background, behind the huge pool and giant inflatable ducks? Those balloons were for her epic graduation party, which she documented on Snapchat.

Kylie let her followers in on some of the highlights of the massive bash in a series of posts (some of which include NSFW language), including her grand entrance…

And the amazing gifts she got, specifically a diamond-encrusted golden Rolex watch.

Kylie's entire backyard was decked out for the huge celebration, with balloons, streamers and even a bouncy castle, which you can see in the background of this video.

Although it seems entirely possible that Kylie always had a bouncy castle in her backyard, so that might not have been special for this party.

But leave it to Kylie's mom Kris Jenner to kick the celebration up a notch from "fun party" into wild, Great Gatsby-esque decadence. For example, this party not only had a live band, they also had synchronized swimmers.

All of Kylie’s closest besties were on hand to celebrate, including her rumored-boyfriend Tyga and her sister Kendall, who Kylie danced with…

Khloe Kardashian was also there, and she just kept twerking all night, presumably non-stop.

It seems like a party for the ages! The only thing Kylie’s missing is someone standing in a fountain and holding out a glass of champagne while fireworks explode in the background!

For more on Kylie's educational accomplishment, check out the video below.

