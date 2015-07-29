Sarah Michelle Gellar's Daughter Has Her 'Buffy' Skills! See Charlotte's 'Bully Proof' Moves!

If ever there were to be a Buffy the Vampire Slayer prequel, we know who could take on the leading role.

Sarah Michelle Gellar's 5-year-old daughter, Charlotte Grace, seems to have inherited her mom'sfighting skills.



WATCH: Reese Witherspoon, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair Have Amazing Cruel Intentions Reunion!



Proud father Freddie Prinze Jr. shared some of his little girl's martial arts moves, tweeting: "#TuffChix she controls the arm and executes the trap and roll #BullyProof #gracieacademy."

Alluding to her time as Buffy, Gellar drove fans wild by retweeting the pic with the message: "#FutureSlayer?"



WATCH: You Gotta See Sarah Michelle Gellar's Cinderella Face Off Against Belle in a Disney Princess Rap Battle!



Those aren't the only skills Charlotte is learning. She's also putting on the boxing gloves! "#TuffChix Charli training with the best... @WayneMcCullough Thanks again brother!" her dad shared.

Charlotte really is working with the best. Wayne "The Pocket Rocket" McCullough is a retired professional boxer who was a World Boxing Council champion and an Olympic Silver Medalist.

While this 5-year-old certainly has "slayer" moves, Gellar told ET earlier this year that she doesn't see her beloved character being resurrected.





PHOTOS: Favorite TV and Movie Cast Reunions



"I think it's hard," the 38-year-old actress admitted. "What we created was such magic and I think that it's very difficult to recreate that and I think that inevitably as much as fans say they want it, I fear that the expectation level would be very, very difficult for something like that. I would worry."

Gellar quipped of reprising her role, "I'm a little on the old side. I feel like my walker [or my] cane would be the stake."

Perhaps it's time to pass the "stake" on to the next generation.

Related Gallery