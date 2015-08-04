News

One Direction's Louis Tomlinson Confirms He's Going to Be a Dad on 'Good Morning America'

By Antoinette Bueno

Louis Tomlinson is all smiles about his big, and admittedly shocking, baby news.

In an interview with Good Morning America on Tuesday, the 23-year-old British boy band member finally confirmed the news that he's going to be a dad. GMA contributer Michael Strahan brings up the elephant in the room, congratulating him as "one father to another." And though it gets a bit awkward, Louis smiles big, and thanks him.

"Thank you, yeah, obviously it's a very exciting time, so I'm buzzing, thank you," Louis confirmed.

News broke last month that Louis is expecting a baby with Los Angeles-based stylist Briana Jungwirth, but this marks the first time he's directly addressed the reports. However, his band mate, 21-year-old Liam Payne, had no problem getting candid about the news in an interview with British radio station Magic FM on Monday.

"Well I was, quite obviously, a bit shocked, you know," Liam acknowledged. "But he's taken super well to it. And he's excited; he's very excited about what's going on with him at the moment."

"And sometimes stuff happens like that," he added. "And not [like] it's a small deal … You know, he's taking it very seriously, so it's all good."

Last month, a mutual friend of Louis and Briana echoed the sentiment to ET that Louis is "very excited" to become a dad, though it obviously wasn't planned.

"Louis is happy and very excited about becoming a dad and he thinks Briana will be an amazing mother," the source said. "It was a surprise at first, but he and Briana are very, very close friends and this has brought them even closer."

