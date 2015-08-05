Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard Share Family Pics From Their Mission Trip

Smile for the camera!

That's one directive that Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have clearly mastered as seen in these new photos of their Christian mission trip in Central America.

The former 19 Kids and Counting stars are sharing snaps from abroad with their son, Israel, who they welcomed in April.

And the little guy is getting big!

There's also a video of Derick carrying his adorable baby up the stairs in a hotel with the caption, "Baby Israel Goes For a Ride."

Derick also noted that they arrived in Central America on July 18 and gave an update on his son.

"Israel seems to be adjusting to the new climate, culture, food (via mom's milk), and language faster than Jill and I are," he wrote. "Everywhere we go, people here about and want to see and hold the, 'big blue-eyed, white baby' LOL. Israel is definitely growing and developing fast."

Derick included a couple of pics of all the attention Israel has been receiving from the locals -- and it looks like he's loving it!

While 19 Kids and Counting was cancelled in the wake of Josh Duggar's molestation scandal, TLC announced that it plans to raise awareness about child sexual abuse through a one-hour, commercial-free documentary that is set to air in late August. The Duggars are reportedly going to be a part of this project.

