Robert Pattinson 'Definitely' Has Fatherhood on His Mind

Is Robert Pattinson ready to be a dad?

The Twilight star was asked by German publication Joile, via the fan site Thinking of Rob, if he could imagine being a father, and he said he "definitely" can.

"Although, I still do not know when," he admitted. "I was so attracted by the role in Life. At my age, you do not get so many chances to play a father—and certainly not one who leaves his family in the lurch. Personally I imagine it different, of course."



In Life, the 29-year-old actor plays the role of Life Magazine photographer Dennis Stock, who is assigned to shoot pictures of James Dean (Dane DeHaan).

In real life, Pattinson is rumored to be engaged to FKA Twigs. The two made their red carpet debut at the 2015 Met Gala and looked very much in love.



With FKA as his eccentric love, it’s no wonder why he told the mag, "Sure I will have a child who is totally cool and confident."

Pattinson added, "He or she will probably look at me every day and think...why is this guy such a funny, quirky oddball?"

