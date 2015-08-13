EXCLUSIVE! 'Minority Report' First Look: Get to Know Fall's Most Futuristic Show!

The most futuristic new show of the fall is almost here!



Minority Report doesn't debut on Fox until Monday, Sept. 21, but ETonline is bringing you an extended first look at all of the adrenaline-pumping drama that is headed your way.

The series, which is being produced by Steven Spielberg's production company, Amblin Entertainment, is a fast-paced thrill ride that takes place in the year 2064 -- ten years after the Minority Report film starring Tom Cruise ended.

"The film took the angle of what it's like to be a cop working in the PreCrime[division]," Minority Report executive producer Max Borenstein explains in our sneak peek featurette above. "The difference here is that the precog is no longer a tool -- the precog is our hero."

That scene-stealing precog's name is Dash, and he's played by Generation Kill's Stark Sands.

Borenstein continues, "The premise of the show is that Dash, one of the three precogs from the film, has been living off the grid for the past ten years and has come back into the city. He desperately wants to stop murders before they take place."

Unfortunately, without the omnipotent assistance of his precog brother and sister, Dash's visions are only one piece of the deadly puzzle. Sands explains, "When he gets back into the city for the first time being in proximity with so many people, he's catching all of these visions and he wants to stop it, but he doesn’t see enough of it."



In addition to Sands, Minority Report features a star-studded cast including Meagan Good, Nick Zano, and That '70s Show alum, Wilmer Valderrama.

"He's very by the book," Valderrama said of his character, Lt. Will Blake. "A little overconfident and a little sarcastic. He's there to not only do the right thing, but to do exactly what it takes to get the bad guy."

In addition to the high-stakes drama, Minority Report will also transport viewers into a mesmerizing world that's jam-packed with gotta-have-it gadgets and technological advancements.

"What makes Minority Report unique and fresh and sets itself apart is kind of like what the movie did, it created its own template for future sci-fi," co-executive producer Kevin Falls says.



Minority Report premieres Monday, Sept. 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.