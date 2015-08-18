These Professional Ballet Dancers (and Newlyweds!) Set the Bar for Wedding Dances

If you were planning to do a choreographed dance at your wedding -- and film it and have it go viral -- cancel those plans immediately and come up with something new. Maybe a poem? That might be nice.

Because Kirk Henning just raised the bar for choreographed wedding dances:



WATCH: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Julianne Hough Is Engaged!

To be fair, Kirk had a bit of an advantage -- both he and his new wife, Valerie Tellmann-Henning, are professional dancers with the Richmond Ballet. In fact, their reception took place on the same stage they’ve performed on together so many times before.

YouTube

“I saw him walking up the stairs to audition and his piercing blue eyes grabbed me from afar,” Valerie told ET of how they met. “And the rest is history.”

It was Valerie who suggested her soon-to-be groom perform a dance for her. “When we first got engaged, one of the first things out of her mouth was, ‘Oh, you can do a groomsmen dance for me,’” Kirk explained. “I didn’t know what a groomsmen dance was, she showed me on YouTube, and I thought, ‘That’s a lot of work...I can’t do it.’”

YouTube

Eventually, he says, “I knew it would be a present that she would really enjoy.” So back in March, Kirk sent video tutorials to all of his groomsmen with the moves. But before the big night, they only had one actual group rehearsal.

YouTube



WATCH: These Bridesmaids Give the Craziest Sing-along Toast Ever

This isn’t just groomsmen twerking, either. These are choreographed moves. And there are props! So many props! And confetti guns! “I absolutely loved it, I was totally surprised,” Valerie recalls. “He was so busy with school and working and touring, and he was being really proactive about planning the wedding with my mother and I. I just knew there was no time in the schedule and I kind of crossed it off the list.”

YouTube

“Our friends on Facebook were sharing it, then all of a sudden it started going nuts,” the couple says of going viral. Valerie chimed in, laughing, “I know he’s cute, but I didn’t think everyone else would think he’s that cute!”

YouTube

Don’t expect a viral sequel though. Kirk pitched a few ideas, but Valerie tells us, “I’m like, ‘Babe, nope. We got real jobs. I don’t have time for this.' It’s our 15 minutes. We’re going to live it up, and then we’re going to be done.”

In the meantime, Mrs. Tellmann-Henning has a message for the “haters” out there: “There’s such a stigma with boys and dancing,” she says. “And I’m like, ‘I’m sorry, that takes so much coordination and so much skill.’”

Now, check out footage from another epic wedding: JAY Z and Beyoncé’s!

Related Gallery