Tila Tequila Kicked Off of 'Celebrity Big Brother,' Reportedly for Past Nazi Remarks

Tila Tequila’s latest shot at reality fame, an appearance on the U.K.'s Celebrity Big Brother, has ended after just one day in the house.

The show’s Twitter account broke the news on Friday, writing that "Due to reasons outside of Big Brother, earlier this evening Tila was removed from the house."

The 33-year-old reality star and model was allegedly booted from the house after producers learned of her views and past comments about Adolf Hitler and the Nazi party, BBC News reports. Tila came under fire in 2013 for posted a picture of herself Photoshopped with a Nazi uniform in front of the Auschwitz concentration camp and allegedly calling Hitler a "brilliant artist."

cant get over this. Tila Tequila, Auschwitz guard pic.twitter.com/HuKK3J2w5K — Erik Abriss (@AbrissErik) December 9, 2013

"The British public has little time for attention seeking Nazi sympathisers like 'Tila Tequila,'" said Jonathan Sacerdoti, Director of Communications at the Campaign Against Antisemitism to BBC News. Opponents of the reality star had already started petitions to get Tila removed from the house.

Tila addressed the controversy in a statement to ET on Friday.

"Back in 2013 I made a statement about Hitler not being a bad person, and pimmediately [sic] realized soon after that I had made a terrible mistake that would ultimately come back to haunt me," she said. "It was absolutely the lowest point I had ever reached in my life, and today I am truly sorry to everyone that I may have hurt along my self-destructive path. I have made many mistakes that I am definitely not proud about, but I am only a flawed human who is trying my best to be a better person than I was in the past."

The show’s production company Endemol and Channel 5 both deny being aware of Tila’s views when she was cast on the reality show.

"The views Tila had expressed, and permitted to remain uncorrected, are totally unacceptable and, accordingly, her continued involvement in the programme was untenable," a spokesman for Channel 5 and Endemol said in a statement to ET. "When they were brought to our attention, she was called to the Diary Room for a discussion with producers and was subsequently removed from the house."

TMZ reports that Tila also won’t receive her paycheck for the show, a reported $175,000. The model and reality star first became famous on MySpace, later receiving her own MTV reality series, A Shot at Love.

Read Tila's full statement below:

Back in 2013 I made a statement about Hitler not being a bad person, and pimmediately realized soon after that I had made a terrible mistake that would ultimately come back to haunt me. During that time I had been suffering from severe depression, and drug addiction for many years prior to that. I also attempted to commit suicide in 2012, and overdosed on prescription pills. I wanted to die. I felt worthless, and unloved as that pain continued to grow causing me to further spiral out of control. Losing touch of myself, and reality. It was absolutely the lowest point I had ever reached in my life, and today I am truly sorry to everyone that I may have hurt along my self-destructive path. I have made many mistakes that I am definitely not proud about, but I am only a flawed human who is trying my best to be a better person than I was in the past. I am deeply sorry for my irresponsible, wreckless, and selfish actions and I hope that everyone can forgive me for the pain that I may have caused. I want to be a good role model for my daughter because I don't want her to go through what I have had to endure. I hope that I will be given a second chance at life to make things right again. We all make mistakes in life, and I have unfortunately made many in the public eye. Although I cannot do much to change my past mistakes now, I can however, try to make things right from this moment forward, and be the best person that I can be. I am in no way, shape or form a racist nor antisemitic, and absolutely 100% not a Nazi supporter. It was a careless mistake I made in 2013 while suffering from severe depression, drug addiction, and suicidal. That is not the woman I have grown up to be today, and the loving mother that I have become. I humbly ask for forgiveness from everyone I may have hurt or offended. I just want a second chance at life to start over, and be given a chance to fix my wrongs. It will be a work in progress, but I want to do this so that my daughter will be proud of me one day, and have a positive, strong role model in her life. And that starts with me. I hope that Celebrity Big Brother gives me a second chance.

