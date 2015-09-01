Taylor Swift: Man Arrested for Storming the Stage at '1989' Concert

Stay safe, Taylor Swift!



The singer's security got a major workout in on Saturday when they were forced to intercept a man attempting to charge the stage at Swift's 1989 Tour stop in San Diego. The scary moment was caught on camera by fans in the audience.



You can see the moment in the Instagram video below -- the struggle goes down on stage left, just as Swift's dancers are beginning to enter the stage.

ET has confirmed that the stage crasher is 26-year-old Christian Ewing (who, like Swift, was also born in 1989). He was arrested in the early hours of Sunday and charged with entering a venue without a ticket, along with felony and misdemeanor battery, and obstruction.



According to TMZ, one security guard broke a rib in the scuffle.

Thankfully, Swift walked away unharmed and stole the show at the MTV Video Music Awards just one day later.