How Hilaria Baldwin Lost All That Baby Weight in Just 10 Weeks

Hilaria Baldwin lost almost 18 pounds of pregnancy weight in just 10 weeks after having her second child, but she's more focused on being healthy than being skinny.

In a food and fitness diary shared with Cosmopolitan.com, the 31-year-old yoga instructor revealed the exercise and diet routines that helped her get in shape.

"I've come to a point in my life where I'm not trying to be skinny, I'm just trying to be healthy, and I've found that if I don't really stress about it, the weight kind of just comes off," Hilaria writes.

The former dancer has two children with husband Alec Baldwin - 2-year-old daughter Carmen and their newborn son Rafael. She writes that she began a ritual of chugging Taste Nirvana Real Coconut Water first thing in the morning because it helped soften her early contractions, despite not being a fan of the taste.

"I'm totally on the coconut bandwagon right now because I'm breastfeeding my son and it's also supposed to help with milk production," she writes. "When I'm done breastfeeding and being pregnant, I don't know if I will drink it anymore."

Hilaria typically has granola and hemp milk for breakfast with her daughter before heading off to her daily workout. This summer she's been a frequent visitor of barre class at Physique 57 in the Hamptons.

"I fell in love with the technique before I got married because it really sculpts your body in a nice, long way," Hilaria explains. "It's easy to modify no matter what shape you're in - I have a lot of wear and tear on my body from dancing from ages 2 to 25, and I'm still bouncing back from being pregnant."

Following her workout, Hilaria shares a smoothie with kale or spinach with her daughter.

"I've always liked smoothies, but I've started to make a bigger deal about them now that Carmen eats solid foods and is at the age where it's hard to get her to eat vegetables," Hilaria writes.

Hilaria says that she makes up her own recipes for her smoothies, which often incorporate different ingredients.

"I think it's good to eat a variety of foods to give your taste buds something to be excited about," she writes. "One of my yoga students once told me about a chef who said the way to cook all the time without getting fat is to remember that the first taste of something is the experience, the second taste is trying to remember that experience, and the third time the taste starts to fade."

Lunchtime usually calls for salad with quinoa, cranberries, kale, arugula, pine nuts, and mustard vinaigrette.

"Right now, I'm obsessed with this combination of Dijon mustard, champagne vinegar, honey, shallots, olive oil, salt, and pepper," she writes, "but give me Dijon mustard, some kind of vinegar, and olive oil, and I'm happy."

Between meals, Hilaria likes to keep snacks to a minimum, but when she does grab for something to nibble on, it's usually a fruit or vegetable.

"When I was a little girl -- maybe 3 or 4 years old -- I choked on a chip," she explains. "To this day, I don't really like chips or crackers or anything like that. I'm very into textures. I don't like popcorn because it reminds me of packing material. Today, I had pineapple, mango, and watermelon to hold me over."

When it comes to dinnertime, Hilaria is fond of vegan meals but opened up her diet to include fish and eggs for the sake of her children.

"I've been a vegetarian since I was 5, and I was vegan before having Carmen, but my doctor told me to add fish and eggs to my diet during the pregnancy and while I breastfeed," Hilaria writes. "I usually prepare the food and Alec cleans. I'm bad at reading directions so I don't bother using recipes and just throw ingredients together. (It's why I'm not a good baker.)"

Lately, she's been cooking healthy fats and protein such as salmon, but she says that might change after she stops breastfeeding Rafael.

"I'm weird in that I love vegetables and salad, especially in the summer," she adds. "People tell me I'm so disciplined, but I grew up eating this way."