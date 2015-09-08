Nick Gordon Reportedly Moves to Dismiss Bobbi Kristina Brown Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Nick Gordon may be trying to move past the wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of Bobbi Kristina Brown.

Gordon's attorneys are asking a Fulton County court to dismiss the suit, which alleges that he gave his ex-girlfriend a toxic cocktail, and put her face down in a tub of water, according to NBC's Atlanta affiliate.

The suit was initially filed by Brown's court-appointed conservator, Bedelia Hargrove on June 24, and later amended upon Brown's death on July 26.

The original suit alleged that Gordon had assaulted Brown, as well as stolen thousands of dollars, with the amended version adding in the wrongful death allegations.

Gordon, 25, enlisted a high-powered legal team to aid in his defense, including attorney Jose Baez, who successfully defended Casey Anthony against first-degree murder charges in 2011.

Despite his pleas to the Brown and Houston families, Gordon was banned from attending funeral services for Whitney Houston's 22-year-old daughter in August. He did, however, visit her grave at a separate time.

"Nick has been heartbroken and destroyed over the loss of his love and it's shameful that such baseless allegations have been presented publicly," Gordon's lawyers said in a statement to ET. "Nick has engaged civil counsel and intends to defend the lawsuit vigorously and expose it for what it is: a fictitious assault against the person who loved Krissy most."

At this time, no criminal charges have been filed against Gordon, who is currently in Florida with his mom, Michelle. The Fulton County D.A. told ET in August, "The case remains open and under investigation."