Inside Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall's Romantic Double Date with Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux

Sandra Bullock's reported relationship with model and photographer Bryan Randall definitely appears to be heating up.

One sign the handsome 49-year-old father-of-one is here to stay? Bullock is comfortable double dating with her A-list friends, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux. The group had dinner together last Saturday night at Bullock's restaurant, Bess Bistro, in Austin, Texas, where the reported new couple apparently had the look of love.

"Sandra looked great," Rhonda Scott, a luxury real estate agent in Los Angeles who was an onlooker at the restaurant, tells ET. "She did a lot of the talking in the bunch. She spoke with her hands a lot and they were all fixated on what Sandra was saying. Sandra and Bryan looked like they were in love."

Bryan was also seen caressing Sandra's back, fellow onlooker Jacob Diamond tells ET.

Of course, newlyweds Aniston, 46, and Theroux, 44, also couldn't help but get "touchy feely."

"While Jennifer and Justin were listening in, Justin was really close with Jennifer -- very touchy feely," Scott says. "But discreet at the same time, nothing over the top."

The foursome ordered shrimp and grits, a specialty the restaurant is known for, and the girls enjoyed cocktails, Diamond says. The group definitely looked to be enjoying themselves, getting really close and laughing. The dinner date wouldn't be the first time the four have hung out together -- Bullock actually brought Randall as her date to Aniston and Theroux's surprise Aug. 5 wedding at their home in Bel-Air, California,Us Weekly reported.

"Jennifer was very close to Justin. Sandra was very close with Bryan," Scott observes. "They all seemed to have a close connection. There was no uneasiness."

Before calling it a night, the always gracious Bullock stopped to talk to restaurant staff, presumably since the restaurant is closing on Sept. 20. The 51-year-old Minions actress and Aniston didn't hide their affection for each other on their way out of the restaurant, putting their arms around one another.

Bullock and Randall have reportedly been dating "for several months,"Peoplereports, after meeting through mutual friends. Bullock split with her ex-husband, Jesse James, in 2010, after reports that he had affairs with multiple women.

