'Happy Endings' Star Casey Wilson Finally Reveals Her Baby Boy's Name -- See the Adorable Pic!

Casey Wilson is finally formally introducing her baby boy to the world!

The Happy Endings star took to Instagram on Thursday to post the first pic of her 4-month-old son, where she also revealed his name.



"My [angel] Max Red Caspe," Wilson captioned the adorable snapshot.

My 😇 Max Red Caspe A post shared by Casey Wilson (@caseyrosewilson) on Sep 10, 2015 at 9:54am PDT

Decked out in blue overalls and chilling out in his sweet crib (covered in cartoon animal bedding), Max looks like he's living the life.

Wilson and her husband David Caspe -- creator of Marry Me and Happy Endings -- welcomed Max in May, but have kept details surrounding their new addition rather private.

Wilson and Caspe, who met when the actress auditioned for Happy Endings in 2010, tied the knot in May 2014 after dating for four years.

