'Proud Dad' Chris Brown Wins Joint Custody of Daughter Royalty

Chris Brown had his day in court, and walked out with a smile.

The 26-year-old "Liquor" singer wrapped up his court case in Houston on Friday, and was awarded joint custody of his daughter, Royalty. According to a source close to Brown, the performer was ordered to pay ex Nia Guzman $2,500 a month in child support.

The singer’s lawyer, Mark Geragos, tweeted a pic of Brown and Royalty post-hearing, adding the hashtag "#proudDad." Brown was allowed to take Royalty home with him on Friday and he and Guzman will reportedly share custody, alternating every four days.

Guzman was reportedly seeking $15,000 in monthly support in the case, an amount that sparked a Twitter diatribe from Brown back in early August.

"Some men my age run from their responsibility as fathers. I embrace mine. Just sucks that some females use children as meal tickets," the singer tweeted. "Using a child as leverage is never ok. The highest praise to the men who actually want their kids."

Using a child as leverage is never ok. The highest praise to the men who actually want their kids. — Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) August 7, 2015

The judge in Brown’s case also issued a gag order against Guzman, preventing her from discussing the case in the press and on social media.

Brown Instagrammed a pic from court earlier in the day, with the hashtag '#ILOVEROYALTY.'

The singer opened up to ET about how his daughter had changed his life at the BET Awards back in June.

"Being a father is great. I've been able to set aside my own wants and necessities for my daughter," Brown said at the time. "Everything is about her. Whether it's performing or writing songs, I always have her in mind just to keep me focused."

