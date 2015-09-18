Lady Gaga Confronts Campus Rape in Powerful, Graphic 'Til It Happens to You' Music Video

Warning -- Lady Gaga's new music video for "Til It Happens to You" is not easy to watch.

The 29-year-old singer recorded the song for The Hunting Ground, a 2015 documentary about rape on college campuses in the U.S., and dropped the video on Friday. Directed by Twilight's Catherine Hardwicke, the emotional black-and-white video portrays three separate incidents of rape at familiar college locations, and the toll it takes on the victims.

"The following contains graphic content that may be emotionally upsetting but reflects the reality of what is happening daily on college campuses," a note at the very beginning of the video reads.

Disturbing scenes include actress Nikki Reed getting assaulted in her dorm room, and Dope star Kiersey Clemons becoming the victim of date rape after attending a party with her roommate.

A portion of proceeds from the sale of the song will be donated to organizations helping survivors of sexual assault.

Last December, Gaga revealed that she was raped at age 19 during an interview with Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show.

"I went through some horrific things, and I'm able to laugh now, because I've gone through a lot of mental and physical therapy and emotional therapy to heal over the years," she said. "My music's been wonderful for me. But, you know, I was a shell of my former self at one point. I was not myself."

"It didn't affect me as much right after as it did about four or five years later," she added. " It hit me so hard. I was so traumatized by it that I was like, 'Just keep going.' Because I just had to get out of there."

These days, she's definitely doing her part to spread awareness on the issue. In June, she and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo teamed up to pen an op-ed in support of a bill that they believe could help decrease sexual assault incidences on college campuses.

"The likelihood that college students are not getting the assistance and support they deserve is heartbreaking, and the knowledge that sexual predators are left free to attack again is criminal," the two wrote.

