Amy Schumer Flashes Bikini Body After Presenting Herself With 'Best Body' Award

Coming off her big Emmy win this past week, Amy Schumer hit the beach for some outdoor activites.

In a series of Instagram pics and videos, the Inside Amy Schumer star is seen frolicking in the sun and surf wearing only a teeny, black bikini.



She first shared a video of her unsuccessfully riding a boogie board, and losing her top. "Queen tritan!" the 34-year-old comedian wrote.

Back on land, Schumer was able to redeem herself by flying a kite. "Success," the Trainwreck actress captioned the video.

She also spent some time with friends, but Jennifer Lawrence was noticeably absent for the pics.

Prior to her bikini-clad day on the beach, Schumer gifted herself with another award. The Emmy winner had the honor of accepting the self-appointed title of "best body."





"There are so many foods I want to thank," she joked.

Schumer shared her Emmy excitement this past week with Lawrence, and revealed to ET what the A-list actress texted her following the big win. Check it out:

