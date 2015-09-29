Porsche Responds to Lawsuit From Paul Walker's Daughter

After Paul Walker's 16-year-old daughter, Meadow, filed a lawsuit accusing Porsche of negligence and wrongful death, the auto manufacturer has issued a response to the claims.

"As we have said before, we are very sad whenever anyone is hurt in a Porsche vehicle, but we believe the authorities' reports in this case clearly establish that this tragic crash resulted from reckless driving and excessive speed," the company told ET in a statement on Tuesday.

In court documents obtained by ET, it is alleged that design flaws caused Paul to become trapped in the car, which caught fire following a collision in Santa Clarita, California on November 30, 2013. The filing claims that Paul "survived the physical forces of the collision."

"It is with great reluctance that Meadow Walker has authorized the filing of this lawsuit on her own behalf and as heir to Paul Walker's estate," Jeff Milam, Meadow's lawyer, said in a statement to ET on Monday. "She's a teenage girl who is still dealing with the tragic loss of her father. She values her privacy and won't be making any comment. We ask everyone to respect that."

The attorney for the family of Roger Rodas, who also died in the accident that killed Paul, also provided a statement to ET.

"The Walker family, like the Rodas family, would not have to grieve their loss if Porsche hadn't put a faulty product on the road," the statement read.

In January 2014, an autopsy concluded that the 40-year-old Fast & Furious star died of "combined effects of traumatic and thermal injuries" sustained in the crash. No traces of alcohol or drugs were detected in either of the deceased in toxicology tests.

According to a later report by the L.A. County Sheriff's Department in March 2014, the crash was due to speed (Rodas was reportedly driving the car at 93 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone) and 9-year-old tires.