EXCLUSIVE: Lea Michele and the 'Scream Queens' Cast Spill on Hester's Sexy New Makeover!

We've said it before, and we'll continue to say it (for as long as she's alive)… All hail, Hester!

On Tuesday's all-new episode of Scream Queens, Kappa Kappa Tau's most desperate neckbrace-wearing pledge -- played by the wildly hilarious Lea Michele -- was given the dream-come-true chance to become Chanel #6.

Chanel (Emma Roberts) transformed the death-obsessed dork from geek to chic, and only ETonline has the exclusive scoop from the Scream Queens cast on Hester's sexy new makeover and the biggest moments of the night!

"Hester is desperate to be a Chanel so she's ready to do whatever it takes to be a part of the Chanel clique," Michele spilled to ET at the show's premiere party.



WATCH: The 'Scream Queens' Cast Is Obsessed With Lea Michele's New Role!



FOX

In our exclusive Scream Queens cast recap video (above!), Abigail Breslin explained exactly why her character, Chanel #5, is so incredible furious with Hester's drab-to-fab change.

"That was a really fun episode to film because it's when Lea's character Hester gets her makeover into a Chanel, which Chanel #5 is completely and totally outraged by," Breslin confessed. "She had already gotten rid of one Chanel and now she's gaining another Chanel and that's just a lot."

But it looks like Chanel #5 isn't the only one who is finding the faults in Hester's new look. "I will say that the baggy t-shirts and baggy jeans are so much more comfortable than those high heels," Michele said with a laugh.

As for Hester's signature neckbrace? "You'll have to follow the evolution," Michele teased. "The neckbrace does not go away. It doesn’t, so you'll see."



WATCH: Nick Jonas Says He's 'Honored' to Play a Gay Character



FOX

Michele also revealed how much fun she's having playing a character that is so much darker than Rachel Berry could ever imagine. "I'm so grateful to [Scream Queens executive producers] Ryan [Murphy] and Brad [Falchuk] and Ian [Brennan] for creating yet another amazing role for me," Michele gushed. "This is so outside of the box for me, and what a great thing after six seasons of Glee to show everyone a totally different side of who I am. I couldn’t be more grateful."

So does Hester have what it takes to be the Kappa Killer? Michele answered coyly: "If I was Hester I would stand here and say that I'm praying that I am the killer and it would be an honor -- truthfully."

Scream Queens airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox



What do you think pledges? Are you loving Hester's new look? Who do you think is hiding behind that murderous devil's mask? Share your thoughts with @LeanneAguilera on Twitter!





Can't get enough Lea Michele? Check out the her co-stars doing their best Hester impressions in the video below!